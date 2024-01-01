$24,443+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota C-HR
FWD - Apple CarPlay - Entune Audio
2019 Toyota C-HR
FWD - Apple CarPlay - Entune Audio
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$24,443
+ taxes & licensing
81,471KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN NMTKHMBX3KR066740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Red / Black Roof
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,471 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control!
With its distinctive look and sculpted, athletic styling, the Toyota C-HR stands out wherever you take it. This 2019 Toyota C-HR is for sale today in Sudbury.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 81,471 kms. It's ruby flare red / black roof in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our C-HR's trim level is FWD. With all of the modern essentials, this C-HR has everything you need such as a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 audio, Scout GPS Link, USB input and LED lights. Additional features include dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, pedestrian detection and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Led Lights, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
With its distinctive look and sculpted, athletic styling, the Toyota C-HR stands out wherever you take it. This 2019 Toyota C-HR is for sale today in Sudbury.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 81,471 kms. It's ruby flare red / black roof in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our C-HR's trim level is FWD. With all of the modern essentials, this C-HR has everything you need such as a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 audio, Scout GPS Link, USB input and LED lights. Additional features include dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, pedestrian detection and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Led Lights, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear spoiler: Wing
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Overall Length: 4,350 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm
Front Head Room: 968 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Curb weight: 1,497 kg
Rear Leg Room: 805 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,565 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,964 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Entune Audio
Overall Width: 1,797 mm
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Max cargo capacity : 1,031 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,245 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
2017 Honda CR-V EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth 151,324 KM $21,869 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 PREF 82,800 KM $24,988 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT - SAVE $$$ ON PAYMENTS AND GAS! 104,535 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Palladino Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
Call Dealer
705-524-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,443
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2019 Toyota C-HR