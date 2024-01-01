Menu
Clearly structured to look and feel modern and distinct among the crowd of crossover SUVs, this Acura RDX has become a true social status statement. This 2020 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. <br> <br>This 2020 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura line up, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Styled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, but more of a statement piece.This SUV has 54,315 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Clearly structured to look and feel modern and distinct among the crowd of crossover SUV's, this Acura RDX has become a true social status statement. This 2020 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

This 2020 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura line up, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Styled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, but more of a statement piece.This SUV has 54,315 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs

Convenience

External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay

Comfort

Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Windows

Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,517 mm
Rear Head Room: 974 mm
Overall Width: 1,900 mm
Wheelbase: 2,750 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm
Front Head Room: 1,007 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L
Rear Leg Room: 975 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,280 kg
Manual child safety locks
AcuraLink
Leather/aluminum dash trim
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Jewel Eye LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Leatherette/aluminum center console trim
Overall Length: 4,744 mm
Overall height: 1,668 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

