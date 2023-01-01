2020 Honda Civic

$26,862 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 4 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10005765

10005765 Stock #: P01PA111

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 20,425 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Heated Front Bucket Seats Front beverage holders Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Panic Alarm Telematics Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Emergency communication system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Synthetic Seats Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Speed-Sensitive Wipers Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Generic Sun/Moonroof Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Requires Subscription Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy Synthetic Leather/Fabric Combi Seating Surfaces Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.