2020 Honda Civic

20,425 KM

Details Description Features

$26,862

+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

COUPE SPORT

Location

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

20,425KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P01PA111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, Sport CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Telematics
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy
Synthetic Leather/Fabric Combi Seating Surfaces
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

