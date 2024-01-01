$19,222+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$19,222
+ taxes & licensing
73,176KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LFXLU956533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,176 KM
Vehicle Description
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 73,176 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Overall Length: 4,620 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,290 kg
Max cargo capacity: 407 L
Rear Leg Room: 906 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2020 Hyundai Elantra