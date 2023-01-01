$31,656+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mazda CX-9
GT - Navigation - Leather Seats
2020 Mazda CX-9
GT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$31,656
+ taxes & licensing
88,672KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3TCBDY1L0412715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,672 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!
Excellent fuel economy coupled with exhilarating power, makes this 2020 CX-9 a great choice for consumers looking for an engaging driving experience that accommodates the whole family. This 2020 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Whether you love the technological innovation behind the 2020 Mazda CX-9 or whether you love the way it looks, the CX-9 is crafted to deliver a superbly rich driving experience. Be it everyday commutes or once in a lifetime cross-country treks, driving solo or with friends and family, the CX-9 pairs award-winning technology with elegant finishes and premium features for unforgettable moments behind the wheel.This SUV has 88,672 kms. It's snowflake white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-9's trim level is GT. Upgrading to this GT is a great choice as it comes with features like a larger 9 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium audio system, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, head up display, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get heated and cooled leather seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a 360 degree camera, tri zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, high beam control plus advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheels, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Excellent fuel economy coupled with exhilarating power, makes this 2020 CX-9 a great choice for consumers looking for an engaging driving experience that accommodates the whole family. This 2020 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Whether you love the technological innovation behind the 2020 Mazda CX-9 or whether you love the way it looks, the CX-9 is crafted to deliver a superbly rich driving experience. Be it everyday commutes or once in a lifetime cross-country treks, driving solo or with friends and family, the CX-9 pairs award-winning technology with elegant finishes and premium features for unforgettable moments behind the wheel.This SUV has 88,672 kms. It's snowflake white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-9's trim level is GT. Upgrading to this GT is a great choice as it comes with features like a larger 9 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium audio system, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, head up display, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get heated and cooled leather seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a 360 degree camera, tri zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, high beam control plus advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheels, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Seatback storage: 4
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Head up display
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Wheel Width: 8.5
Radar Cruise Control
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
LED Lights
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,019 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Overall Width: 1,969 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm
Overall height: 1,717 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
heated steering wheels
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg
Curb weight: 1,990 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Piano black/aluminum door trim
Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm
Wheelbase: 2,930 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm
Overall Length: 5,065 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
5 USB ports
Mazda Connect
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
2021 Hyundai Tucson 33,500 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-9 GT - Navigation - Leather Seats 88,672 KM $31,656 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Power Liftgate 51,260 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Palladino Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
Call Dealer
705-524-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,656
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2020 Mazda CX-9