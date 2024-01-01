$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT R Roadster - Low Mileage
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT R Roadster - Low Mileage
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
8,386KM
Used
VIN W1KYK7KA7LA040429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Graphite Grey MAGNO
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # UM1220
- Mileage 8,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, AMG Carbon Ceramic Brake System, 20 in AMG Performance 5-Twin-Spoke Forged Wheels!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
Purely unique both inside and out, this Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is a whole new experience, bringing you the power and performance of a sports car and the comfort of a family cruiser. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is for sale today in Sudbury.
With amazing design, lots of potential power and one of the most luxurious and unique interiors, this Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is the newest addition to the high performance luxury GT segment. With hints of CLS all over the exterior Mercedes-Benz have taken their best and most alluring vehicle and created something completely different yet eerily similar and attractive. Dubbed as the track ready family cruiser, this AMG GT is a serious contender within its class and definitely one of the best answers to the formerly venerous Porsche Panamera.This low mileage convertible has just 8,386 kms. It's designo graphite grey magno in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V8 32V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our AMG GT's trim level is R Roadster. The ultimate sports car by AMG subsidiary of Mercedes Benz comes loaded with the top of the line options and exceptional performance. Options include 10 speaker stereo with Linguatronic command system, 8.4 inch display with navigation, Bluetooth and SD card slot, a Burmester premium audio system, 12 way power AMG performance leather heated power adjustable seats, AMG sport leather and suede wrapped steering wheel with automatic tilt away, voice activated dual zone climate control, a garage door transmitter, automated parking sensors, blind spot assist, forward and rear collision prevention technology, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Amg Carbon Ceramic Brake System, 20 In Amg Performance 5-twin-spoke Forged Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Concealed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
Twin Turbo
4-wheel steering
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Power convertible roof
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Rear spoiler: Wing
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Driver and passenger seat memory
Convertible wind blocker
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Memorized Settings including HVAC
Wheel Diameter: 20
1st row curtain head airbags
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,483 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Silver Forged Aluminum Rims
Overall Width: 2,007 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.8 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,630 mm
Tires: Profile: 30
Wheel Width: 12
Simulated suede steering wheel trim
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 4.5 s
Front Head Room: 965 mm
AMG Carbon Ceramic Brake System
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 241 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,255 mm
Integrated satellite communications
Max cargo capacity: 165 L
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Burmester
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Front exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
20 in AMG Performance 5-Twin-Spoke Forged Wheels
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Carbon Fibre
Overall Length : 4,551 mm
Exterior Parking Camera : Parking Assist PARKTRONIC automated
Parking Assist PARKTRONIC automated reverse sensing system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG