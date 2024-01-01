$26,147+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE - One Owner - No Accidents
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE - One Owner - No Accidents
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$26,147
+ taxes & licensing
35,710KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFB4RBE8LP009890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,710 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist!
This Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety features. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This low mileage sedan has just 35,710 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. For a more engaging driving experience, this Corolla SE has been upgraded with a sport suspension, dual tip exhaust, stylish aluminum wheels, exclusive and more aggressive bumpers, a sport mode button that allows for faster engine response, smart proximity keys with push button start and heated sport seats. This awesome Toyota Corolla also includes automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
This Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety features. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This low mileage sedan has just 35,710 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. For a more engaging driving experience, this Corolla SE has been upgraded with a sport suspension, dual tip exhaust, stylish aluminum wheels, exclusive and more aggressive bumpers, a sport mode button that allows for faster engine response, smart proximity keys with push button start and heated sport seats. This awesome Toyota Corolla also includes automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
LED Lights
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Max cargo capacity: 371 L
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Overall Length: 4,635 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,845 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Rear Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,380 kg
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Toyota Safety Sense
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Entune 3.0
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Palladino Honda
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD - Leather Seats 89,693 KM $21,226 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler 300 S AWD - Sunroof - Premium Audio 35 KM $38,613 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL 35 KM $25,323 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Palladino Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,147
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2020 Toyota Corolla