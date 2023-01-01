Menu
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

84,761 KM

Details Description Features

$28,981

+ tax & licensing
$28,981

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT - Remote Start

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT - Remote Start

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$28,981

+ taxes & licensing

84,761KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10542474
  • Stock #: R01PA206
  • VIN: KL79MRSL8MB151053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Copper Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!

If you want to live big in a small SUV, this capable and comfortable Trailblazer is a great place to start. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is for sale today in Sudbury.

The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 84,761 kms. It's dark copper metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.3L I3 12V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trailblazer LT is a great choice as it comes better equipped with remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features include heated front seats, a power driver seat, unique aluminum wheels, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features are front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver

Trim

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Mechanical

Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Piano black center console trim

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Windows

Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features

4 door
Park Assist
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Intellibeam
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Overall height: 1,669 mm
Overall Width: 1,808 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Autonomous braking
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
4G LTE
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto Mirroring
Wheelbase : 2,639 mm
Dash Trim : Leatherette/piano black
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,541 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,367 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,161 mm
Overall Length : 4,407 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

