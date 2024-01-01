$24,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury AWD
2021 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury AWD
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
93,292KM
Used
VIN KM8K6CAA5MU624371
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B10QA030
- Mileage 93,292 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
The KONA is a recent addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street. This 2021 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 93,292 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. Earning its name, this Luxury Kona comes with a power sunroof, leather heated seats, adaptive cruise control, driver attention warning, lane keep assist, and forward collision assist. You will also get a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels, LED tail lights, SiriusXM, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 880 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Rear Head Room: 961 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Front Head Room: 965 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,900 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,565 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.9 s
Curb weight: 1,399 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Max cargo capacity: 1,296 L
Overall Length: 4,165 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,385 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
2021 Hyundai KONA