2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

64,344 KM

Details Description Features

$34,313

+ tax & licensing
$34,313

+ taxes & licensing

Preferred

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Preferred AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front Center Armrest
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Axle Ratio: 4.081
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Seat Center Armrest
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Emergency communication system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Bumpers: body-color
Roof rack: rails only
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear Collision Mitigation
QUARTZ WHITE
Requires Subscription
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
YES Essentials Stain-Resistant Cloth Seat Trim
18" x 7.5J Alloy Wheels
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

