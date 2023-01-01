$48,134+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland - Cooled Seats
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland - Cooled Seats
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$48,134
+ taxes & licensing
38,735KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFCG9MC755989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Alpine Premium Audio, Navigation!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today in Sudbury.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 38,735 kms. It's ivory tri-coat pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Overland. Amazing off road capability and comfort come together in this Grand Cherokee Overland with added Class IV towing equipment, dual exhaust, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, auto high beam, sunroof, cooled and heated Nappa leather seats, and Alpine premium audio system. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4 with navigation, wi-fi, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, driver memory settings, a heated leather steering wheel, voice activated air conditioning, a proximity key, power liftgate, and remote start. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Alpine Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCG9MC755989.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Memorized Settings including audio
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Wheel Diameter: 20
Genuine wood/chrome door trim
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Driver adjustable suspension height
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Overall Length: 4,821 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
Overall height: 1,760 mm
UConnect
Wheelbase: 2,916 mm
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
HD auxilliary engine cooler
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.7 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,943 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 2,352 kg
Manual child safety locks
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Max cargo capacity: 1,934 L
SiriusXM Guardian
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
CommandView Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Alpine Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee