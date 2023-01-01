2021 Kia Soul

$23,891 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 9 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9569047

9569047 Stock #: B01PA034

B01PA034 VIN: KNDJ33AU9M7787266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,983 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback WIRELESS CHARGING Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Chrome Accents Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 6.5 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Hip Room: 1,340 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,600 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Rear Leg Room: 985 mm Overall Width: 1,800 mm Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Fuel Capacity: 54 L Overall height: 1,600 mm Rear Head Room: 1,003 mm Front Hip Room: 1,360 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,290 kg Gross vehicle weight: 1,825 kg Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning: Active Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Collision Mitigation Max cargo capacity: 1,758 L Overall Length: 4,195 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.