$29,125+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
- Low Mileage
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$29,125
+ taxes & licensing
22,285KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCM2M0497941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2021 Mazda CX-5's dynamic handling and responsive steering stand out in a class that largely favors practicality over performance. This 2021 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2021 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2021 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This low mileage SUV has just 22,285 kms. It's deep crystal blue mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Exterior entry lights
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Front Head Room: 1,009 mm
Overall Width: 1,842 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,550 mm
Curb weight: 1,643 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Wheelbase: 2,698 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
2021 Mazda CX-5