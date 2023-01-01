$32,133+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
26,760KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10508109
- Stock #: B10PA221
- VIN: 3MZBPBDL4MM201534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Every consideration has been made so this Mazda feels as if it were built just for you. This 2021 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Like all Mazdas, this 2021 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era.This low mileage sedan has just 26,760 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. This top of the line GT offers more luxury, safety and convenience with features such as navigation, a power sunroof, leather heated seats, a Bose premium audio system with 12 speakers and SiriusXM. Additional features include a large 8.8 inch colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, larger aluminum wheels, LED adaptive front-lighting, a heated leather steering wheel, lane keep assist, a Smart City brake system and distance pacing cruise control. You will also get a blind spot monitoring system with rear cross traffic alert, a proximity key for push button start and advanced keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
LED Lights
Max cargo capacity: 374 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Overall height: 1,445 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Rear Head Room: 931 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 1,910 kg
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,453 kg
Front Head Room: 954 mm
Rear Leg Room: 891 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Overall Length: 4,662 mm
Overall Width: 1,797 mm
Wheelbase : 2,726 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Distance Pacing Cruise
