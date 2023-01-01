2021 Mazda MAZDA3

$32,133 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 7 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10508109

10508109 Stock #: B10PA221

B10PA221 VIN: 3MZBPBDL4MM201534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,760 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Keep Assist Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Self-leveling headlights Driver and passenger knee airbags LED Lights Max cargo capacity: 374 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Overall height: 1,445 mm Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 48 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm Grey aluminum rims Rear Head Room: 931 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 1,910 kg Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,453 kg Front Head Room: 954 mm Rear Leg Room: 891 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Overall Length: 4,662 mm Overall Width: 1,797 mm Wheelbase : 2,726 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Distance Pacing Cruise Cli

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.