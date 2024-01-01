$22,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
95,031KM
Used
VIN JM1GL1VM3M1609736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,031 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay!
This Mazda6 is more than a luxury sedan, it was engineered to be the ultimate driving experience. This 2021 Mazda Mazda6 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2021 Mazda6 was specially crafted to give drivers an exhilarating driving experience while making a bold statement. Thanks to its Skyactiv engine technology, on-road handling and feature rich interior, this amazing sedan provides an unforgettable ride. Filled with premium options, its cabin provides a comfortable and luxurious feel down to the smallest of details. This sedan has 95,031 kms. It's machine gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda6's trim level is GS-L. This GS-L really takes it up a notch with a power moonroof, leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and auto high beam assist. The list of premium features continues with heated seats, an advanced proximity keyless entry system, advanced cruise with stop and go, smart city brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring, an 8 inch color touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional impressive features include stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, LED signature lighting plus it even comes with automatic dual zone climate control to keep all passengers comfortable on every trip. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Head Room: 950 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 416 L
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Curb weight: 1,561 kg
AM/FM/HD Radio
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,865 mm
Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
Vinyl center console trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Mazda Connect
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Gross vehicle weight: 1,977 kg
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart Brake Support (SBS)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
