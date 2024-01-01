$27,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport w/Eyesight - Sunroof
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport w/Eyesight - Sunroof
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
50,597KM
Used
VIN JF2GTAGC2MH394833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,597 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Change Assist!
This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This SUV has 50,597 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L H4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport w/Eyesight. This amazing, safe, and capable Crosstrek Sport comes with Subaru's patented EyeSight system, complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This safety package comes on top of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), and SiriusXM. For extra safety, this Crosstrek packs in steering responsive, automatic LED headlamps and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD) with blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. The CVT also comes equipped with X Mode for even more rugged off road capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Self-leveling headlights
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,569 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,615 mm
Curb weight: 1,481 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Overall Length: 4,465 mm
Lane Change Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Lane Departure Warning: Active
STARLINK
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Rear Hip Room: 1,401 mm
Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Wheelbase: 2,665 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek