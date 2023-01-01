$56,068+ tax & licensing
$56,068
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2022 Ford Bronco
- Low Mileage
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$56,068
+ taxes & licensing
8,255KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10525992
- Stock #: P01PA200
- VIN: 1FMDE5AHXNLB25299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 8,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to help shift your perspective, this Ford Bronco will let you push boundaries on your own terms! This 2022 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 8,255 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.3L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE5AHXNLB25299.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Braking Assist
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Intercooled Turbo
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Manual convertible roof
Manual composite sunroof
Clock: In-radio display
Front Hip Room: 1,431 mm
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
Wheelbase: 2,550 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,315 mm
911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Front Head Room: 1,042 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
4 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
SYNC 4
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,480 L
Rear Hip Room : 1,099 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Rear Door Type : Swing-out
Sync 4 Applink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5