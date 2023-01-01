$36,729+ tax & licensing
$36,729
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$36,729
+ taxes & licensing
16,992KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10010400
- Stock #: N01PA425T
- VIN: 19XFL1H87NE401884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,992 KM
Vehicle Description
Designed with peaceful trips in mind, this 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has been refined and fine-tuned for a quieter ride. This 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a versatile and roomy interior that has been expertly crafted by using premium materials, this Honda Civic Hatchback provides a comfortable yet sporty commuter car that will not disappoint. It has the capability of hauling up to 5 of your closest friends and a generous amount of storage space for all of there gear. If you're in the market for the perfect family sports hatchback, look no further than this elegantly and sophisticated Honda Civic!This low mileage hatchback has just 16,992 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport. This Sport trim adds a gorgeous sunroof above synthetic leather seats and a heated steering wheel for open air experiences while a chrome tailpipe, aluminum pedals, and aggressive styling offer a performance driven appearance. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Windows
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Tires: Profile: 40
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Overall height: 1,415 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Front Head Room: 956 mm
Fuel Capacity: 46 L
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Overall Length: 4,529 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,801 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Wheelbase : 2,735 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,243 mm
Max Cargo Capacity : 693 L
