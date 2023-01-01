$106,398+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS
- Certified
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS
- Certified
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$106,398
+ taxes & licensing
42,172KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4JGFF5KE2NA781874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MANUFAKTUR DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC
- Interior Colour Espresso Brown/Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M22083
- Mileage 42,172 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
The GLS provides the highest comfort levels for all passengers and it has the capability to get them anywhere they want to go. This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Mercedes-Benz GLS exudes luxury, confidence and authority with its larger dimensions and impeccable comfort levels. The interior is crafted to perfection and ensures all passengers remain spoiled in premium luxury, while the exterior offers a polished design with muscular lines. No aspect of this GLS is anything less than what you would expect from a pinnacle Mercedes-Benz SUV.This SUV has 42,172 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's manufaktur diamond white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
This vehicle has been examined inside and outand under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified! the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
The GLS provides the highest comfort levels for all passengers and it has the capability to get them anywhere they want to go. This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Mercedes-Benz GLS exudes luxury, confidence and authority with its larger dimensions and impeccable comfort levels. The interior is crafted to perfection and ensures all passengers remain spoiled in premium luxury, while the exterior offers a polished design with muscular lines. No aspect of this GLS is anything less than what you would expect from a pinnacle Mercedes-Benz SUV.This SUV has 42,172 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's manufaktur diamond white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
This vehicle has been examined inside and outand under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified! the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated/Cooled/Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Live Traffic Information
Heated/Cooled/Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
80 L Fuel Tank
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Easy-Pack Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Memory Settings -inc: Head Restraints
Engine: 3.0L Biturbo V6
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Media Display
Heated Front Armrests
GVWR: 3,300 kgs (7,275 lbs)
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Weatherband, External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
Advanced MBUX Functions
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS - Certified 42,172 KM $106,398 + tax & lic
2011 Audi Q5 2.0T quattro Premium Plus 144,011 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC Coupe - Navigation 42,148 KM $37,588 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Call Dealer
705-522-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$106,398
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS