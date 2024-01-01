$37,331+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$37,331
+ taxes & licensing
21,756KM
Used
VIN 2HKRS4H54PH121006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,756 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay!
This all-new Honda CR-V is a vast improvement over its already successful predecessor. This 2023 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A legend returns! For 2023, Honda completely revised the ubiquitous CR-V, with a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the all-new interior of the 2023 CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.This SUV has 21,756 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Sport. This CR-V Sport steps things up with an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded 18-inch aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a refreshed 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$37,331
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2023 Honda CR-V