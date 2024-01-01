$61,919+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
AMG 35 4MATIC Coupe - Low Mileage
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
AMG 35 4MATIC Coupe - Low Mileage
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$61,919
+ taxes & licensing
10,000KM
Used
VIN W1K5J5BB9PN405937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, AMG Night Package, Technology Package, Integrated garage door opener, Premium Package!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
If you want the style, aggression and performance of a coupe with the practicality of a sedan, look no further than this stunning Mercedes-Benz CLA. This 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
With a swooping roofline, attractive styling and a lot of great tech features, this 2023 CLA is a compelling premium sedan. Its striking design and awe inspiring silhouette combined with the finely crafted interior and excellent on road dynamics make this CLA one of the best cars one can own. A host of advanced infotainment and safety features also cocoon you and yours in refined comfort and peace of mind.This low mileage coupe has just 10,000 kms. It's iridium silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CLA's trim level is AMG 35 4MATIC Coupe. This aggressive and focused CLA 35 AMG adds on sport-tuned suspension, unique AMG wheels, upgraded twin 10.25-inch infotainment screens and heated front bucket seats with ARTICO/DINAMICA upholstery, in addition to an express open/close panoramic roof with a power sunshade, 40-20-40 folding rear seats, LED lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, and remote engine start. Safety features include active braking assist with autonomous emergency braking, front collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, BabySmart Child Seat sensor, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Amg Night Package, Technology Package, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
AMG Night Package
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class