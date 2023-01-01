Filter Results
New and Used Honda CR-V for Sale in Sudbury, ON
Showing 1-38 of 38
2016 Honda CR-V
LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
$20,283
117,069KM
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
$32,197
60,706KM
2018 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
$28,306
76,545KM
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
$30,209
77,088KM
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
$30,363
49,511KM
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Heated Seats
$29,891
68,253KM
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport - Low Mileage
$43,999
4,769KM
Savage Ford
Sturgeon Falls, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
$33,328
61,662KM
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
$32,113
32,702KM
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Heated Seats
$30,097
72,954KM
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$34,888
38,173KM
2021 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
$34,796
30,709KM
2022 Honda CR-V
Sport - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
$39,232
10,490KM
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$36,096
33,393KM
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$29,934
70,292KM
2016 Honda CR-V
SE - All-Wheel Drive - Bluetooth
$19,060
198,946KM
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD - Navigation - Sunroof
$33,541
41,731KM
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Heated Seats
$28,272
90,373KM
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$28,205
109,597KM
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD - Sunroof - Navigation
$35,027
48,384KM
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD - Sunroof - Navigation
$34,768
54,492KM
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
$25,536
116,828KM
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$36,965
30,589KM
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
$27,103
85,924KM
2017 Honda CR-V
EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth
$24,995
108,946KM
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Heated Seats
$27,143
84,610KM
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
$31,710
55,518KM
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$36,191
22,534KM
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD - Sunroof - Navigation
$31,432
91,729KM
2022 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD - Android Auto - Heated Seats
$34,916
35,849KM
2018 Honda CR-V
$1000 Financing Incentive! - LX Trim, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth
$30,463
60,200KM
2018 Honda CR-V
LX $1000 Financing Incentive! - All-Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Low KM
$28,979
63,400KM
2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
$36,641
11,414KM
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$33,148
56,567KM
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
$30,467
123,396KM