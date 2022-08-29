Menu
1988 Cadillac Allante

0 KM

Details Description Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
1988 Cadillac Allante

1988 Cadillac Allante

CONVERTIBLE

1988 Cadillac Allante

CONVERTIBLE

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

905-722-8650

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9093937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Maroon Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ESTATE SALE 1988 Cadillac Allante Convertible with Optional Hardtop,  Number Imported For Sale In Canada 125  (58 in colour 55-White Metallic) Note: Of the 2,569 Cadillac Allante,s built for the 1988 model year, this car was 194th. Paint: 55 White Metallic Trim: 712 Maroon Leather Engine 4.1 Litre 170 HP V8  Body By Pininfarina Production  Plant: Hamtramck, MI USA.   In Service Date: July 19, 1988, My Father Purchased this Vehicle New for a Christmas Present for my Mother at a Cost of $ 110,000  in 1988.  This Vehicle has spent its Entire Life in a Climate Controlled Garage, We have sent the car out for a Complete Service and checks out Perfect. This car is in New Condition ,        SOLD CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

