$40,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-722-8650
1988 Cadillac Allante
CONVERTIBLE
Location
Bill Bennett Motors
P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
905-722-8650
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9093937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Metallic
- Interior Colour Maroon Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ESTATE SALE 1988 Cadillac Allante Convertible with Optional Hardtop, Number Imported For Sale In Canada 125 (58 in colour 55-White Metallic) Note: Of the 2,569 Cadillac Allante,s built for the 1988 model year, this car was 194th. Paint: 55 White Metallic Trim: 712 Maroon Leather Engine 4.1 Litre 170 HP V8 Body By Pininfarina Production Plant: Hamtramck, MI USA. In Service Date: July 19, 1988, My Father Purchased this Vehicle New for a Christmas Present for my Mother at a Cost of $ 110,000 in 1988. This Vehicle has spent its Entire Life in a Climate Controlled Garage, We have sent the car out for a Complete Service and checks out Perfect. This car is in New Condition , SOLD CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bill Bennett Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.