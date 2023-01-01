Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Forte

135,670 KM

Details Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

905-722-8650

  1. 1681844511
  2. 1681844512
  3. 1681844514
  4. 1681844516
  5. 1681844518
  6. 1681844519
  7. 1681844520
  8. 1681844521
  9. 1681844524
  10. 1681844525
  11. 1681844526
  12. 1681844528
  13. 1681844529
  14. 1681844530
  15. 1681844531
  16. 1681844532
  17. 1681844534
  18. 1681844535
  19. 1681844536
  20. 1681844540
  21. 1681844544
  22. 1681844547
  23. 1681844551
  24. 1681844554
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,670KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9847862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,670 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bill Bennett Motors

2022 Kia Sportage LX...
 15,299 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX AWD 4...
 74,902 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic SI
 109,696 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bill Bennett Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

Call Dealer

905-722-XXXX

(click to show)

905-722-8650

Alternate Numbers
647-249-7358 (fax)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory