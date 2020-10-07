Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

35,778 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5844621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,778 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD!  YOU WANT A 2020 Hyundai Elantra  WE CAN GET YOU ONE  - COME AND GET IT!

WELCOME  to Bill Bennett Motors! Let Us Drive You Happy!

We're still here! We are STILL open for business!! We are STILL here LET US DRIVE you HAPPY!
We have only sold the property on High Street.
Over 40 Yrs in Business Sutton West
We have ventured into Online Virtual Inventory vehicles that are available to us. Inventory changes daily! Pictures on Request!
We have access to many vehicles to suit your need and price range!
Pre-Owned & NEW
. (Balance of Factory Warranty)
All Vehicles are CarFax Verified, History Reports non Accident vehicles.
WE can help you find your vehicle.
Save TIME and MONEY!
We OFFER Financing& Leasing  Good or Bad Credit! WE can help! On approved Credit
Choose your car... Driveaway HAPPY!

Take PRIDE in our service and our CUSTOMERS! email us today for more information!!!
www.billbennetmotors.com
billbennettmotors@rogers.com
www.thecreditclinic.ca


Search our Inventory... If we don't have it.. We will find YOUR Vehicle For You !

 


We still do APPRAISALS!!!!!

 

 This vehicle is sold, but we can order one in just like it!!!! I Financing from 4.75%  O.A.C. (On Approved Credit)**Price is subject to standard taxes. The Credit Clinic - We finance good credit, bad credit, no credit, bankruptcy. - www.thecreditclin$500 Rebate. 0 down-weekly & monthly payments available. Weekly payments from $55/ wk. ic.ca -Balance of factory warranty 3yrs/60,000km complete - 5yrs/100,000km powertrain -WHEN YOU PURCHASE A VEHICLE THIS MONTH, RECEIVE A $500.00 TD CANADA TRUST RRSP -OR- A $500.00 DEALER DISCOUNT -OR- A $500.00 GAS CARD., 0 payments for up to 180 days O.A.C-Try our 24hr trusted online buying process. We provide full disclosure documentation, full vehicle condition reports, and any additional information upon request. We can arrange quick and easy financing without you even coming into the showroom. We also deliver anywhere in Canada so we can guarantee you'll have your new wheels within a week of approval! Email us right now and one of our online specialists will gladly assist you today! Get the best customer service from one of our award-winning professional online sales associates. Our goal is to serve you with the highest level of customer service. At Bill Bennett Motors we are honest, straightforward, and genuine, we are sure you'll love our easygoing approach! Come in and experience the difference at Bill Bennett Motors. All vehicles come standard with: -Carproof Vehicle History Report -Complete 85 point inspection!!! -Ontario Safety Standards Certificate 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bill Bennett Motors

2020 Kia Sportage LX...
 4,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 64,547 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 10 KM
$46,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

P.O. Box 765, Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0

Call Dealer

905-722-XXXX

(click to show)

905-722-8650

Alternate Numbers
905-722-9261 (fax)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory