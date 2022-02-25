Menu
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

102,935 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA**RUNS GREAT*LOW KMS 102*GOOD ON GAS*

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA**RUNS GREAT*LOW KMS 102*GOOD ON GAS*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

102,935KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329623
  • Stock #: 2
  • VIN: 1G1AD5F51A7154422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,935 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chevy Cobalt LT w/1SA- Runs and drive smooth, good condition, low kilometers, power windows, power lock, selling as is specail. 

Safety + Certification will cost extra $ 1495 + taxes + lic

Extended Warranty : Available

Financing : Available

Call us for more details

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com


Engine: 4 cylinder

 

Additional Options
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Tinted Glass
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Steering
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bucket Seats
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Power Door Locks
  • Spoiler
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Cloth Seats
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Power Outlet
  • Front Head Air Bag

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

