$5,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
LT w/1SA**RUNS GREAT*LOW KMS 102*GOOD ON GAS*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,495
- Listing ID: 8329623
- Stock #: 2
- VIN: 1G1AD5F51A7154422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,935 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Chevy Cobalt LT w/1SA- Runs and drive smooth, good condition, low kilometers, power windows, power lock, selling as is specail.
Safety + Certification will cost extra $ 1495 + taxes + lic
Extended Warranty : Available
Financing : Available
Call us for more details
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Engine: 4 cylinder
Additional Options
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Rear Window Defrost
- Tinted Glass
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Power Steering
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- AM/FM Radio
- Bucket Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Power Door Locks
- Spoiler
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Automatic Headlights
- Cloth Seats
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Child Safety Locks
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Rear Bench Seat
- Engine Immobilizer
- Power Outlet
- Front Head Air Bag
Vehicle Features
