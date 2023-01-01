Menu
2006 International 4400, Cabin And Chassis, DT466 Engine, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Eaton Fuller and Air Break, Selling And The Safety And E Test with Yellow Sticker Call Saeid 416-890-9339

2006 International 4400

162,135 KM

Details Description

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 International 4400

DT 466 Cab & Chassis 6 Speed Manual Transmission Eaton Fuller

2006 International 4400

DT 466 Cab & Chassis 6 Speed Manual Transmission Eaton Fuller

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 162,135 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 International 4400, Cabin And Chassis, DT466 Engine, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Eaton Fuller and Air Break, Selling And The Safety And E Test with Yellow Sticker
Call Saeid 416-890-9339



Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for Service

*** 3 day Return/Exchange program available

*** 36 day warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our CarHub dealerships. $750 fee for all finance/lease deals -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-XXXX

855-316-3947

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2006 International 4400