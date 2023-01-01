$21,999+ tax & licensing
2006 International 4400
DT 466 Cab & Chassis 6 Speed Manual Transmission Eaton Fuller
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 162,135 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 International 4400, Cabin And Chassis, DT466 Engine, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Eaton Fuller and Air Break, Selling And The Safety And E Test with Yellow Sticker
Call Saeid 416-890-9339
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for Service
*** 3 day Return/Exchange program available
*** 36 day warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our CarHub dealerships. $750 fee for all finance/lease deals -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
