Were excited to offer this versatile 2015 International 4300 26Ft Box. 26Ft BoxMaxxforce EngineHidrolice BrakesG Linces DriverNew set of tiresNew Brakes100 Galon Aluminium tankSafety and EtestLow kilometer truckCar Ready to work Call Saeid 4168909339 Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for Service *** 3 day Return/Exchange program available ** 36 day warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our CarHub dealerships. $750 fee for all finance/lease deals -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2015 International 4300

163,446 KM

Details Description

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 International 4300

26Ft Box

2015 International 4300

26Ft Box

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

163,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 163,446 KM

Vehicle Description

We're excited to offer this versatile 2015 International 4300 26Ft Box.
26Ft BoxMaxxforce EngineHidrolice BrakesG Linces DriverNew set of tiresNew Brakes100 Galon Aluminium tankSafety and EtestLow kilometer truckCar Ready to work Call Saeid 4168909339


Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for Service

*** 3 day Return/Exchange program available

** 36 day warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our CarHub dealerships. $750 fee for all finance/lease deals -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2015 International 4300