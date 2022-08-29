2018 Lamborghini Huracan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 1 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9172291

Stock #: C3484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 16,197 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Led Headlights Requires Subscription

