2018 Lamborghini Huracan
Performante
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
16,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9172291
- Stock #: C3484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 16,197 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Seaters, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-10 5.2 L/318
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Leather Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Power Folding Mirrors
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
