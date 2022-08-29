Menu
2018 Lamborghini Huracan

16,197 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Performante

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Performante

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9172291
  • Stock #: C3484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 16,197 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Seaters, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-10 5.2 L/318

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Leather Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Power Folding Mirrors
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

