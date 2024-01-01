Menu
Account
Sign In
Compact Cars, 3.3T Sport AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204

2019 Genesis G70

123,473 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Genesis G70

3.3T Sport AWD Sunroof HUD Navigation Rear Back-Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Genesis G70

3.3T Sport AWD Sunroof HUD Navigation Rear Back-Up Camera

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 11003318
  2. 11003318
  3. 11003318
  4. 11003318
  5. 11003318
  6. 11003318
  7. 11003318
  8. 11003318
  9. 11003318
  10. 11003318
  11. 11003318
  12. 11003318
  13. 11003318
  14. 11003318
  15. 11003318
  16. 11003318
  17. 11003318
  18. 11003318
  19. 11003318
  20. 11003318
  21. 11003318
  22. 11003318
  23. 11003318
  24. 11003318
  25. 11003318
  26. 11003318
  27. 11003318
  28. 11003318
  29. 11003318
  30. 11003318
  31. 11003318
  32. 11003318
  33. 11003318
  34. 11003318
  35. 11003318
  36. 11003318
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black/Sport Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 3.3T Sport AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
50 State Emissions

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Monotone Paint
Temporary spare tire
Ontario Tire Surcharge

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Special Scheduling Condition III
4 Additional Gallons of Gas
Bright White Clear Coat
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Sales Tracking
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Easy Order
2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Customer Preferred Package 22N

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport Sunroof Front Heated Seats Rear Back-Up Camera for sale in Thornhill, ON
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport Sunroof Front Heated Seats Rear Back-Up Camera 64,217 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 19,652 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT V8 6.6L 360 Camera Front Heated/Vented Seats for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT V8 6.6L 360 Camera Front Heated/Vented Seats 34,359 KM $79,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2019 Genesis G70