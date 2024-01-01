Menu
Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas w/ eTorque V-6 3.6 L/220

2020 Jeep Wrangler

22,573 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara LEDs Skyroof Adv Safety Heated Leather

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara LEDs Skyroof Adv Safety Heated Leather

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,573KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas w/ eTorque V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Safety Group
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto
LED Lighting Group
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP
LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS) (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Engine Oil Cooler Delete Alternator GVWR: 2 517 kgs (5 550 lbs)
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
Cargo Management Group w/Trail Rail
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription GPS Navigation ...
SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Removable Rear Glass Quarter Panels Rear Glass Quarter Panel Storage Bag
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain Front Heated Seats
CARGO MANAGEMENT GROUP W/TRAIL RAIL -inc: Cargo Area Floor Mat
Sky 1-Touch Power Top
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2020 Jeep Wrangler