Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Crew Cab 147 Custom, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/166

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

93,923 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 93,923 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/166

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission and (KW5) 220-amp alternator.)
4.3L ECOTEC3 V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF 7,914 KM $36,496 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe Sunroof Forward Collision Mitigation Lane Departure Warning for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe Sunroof Forward Collision Mitigation Lane Departure Warning 29,859 KM $50,909 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 15,492 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500