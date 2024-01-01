$55,994+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van BASE
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$55,994
+ taxes & licensing
65,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 65,288 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 Standard Roof V6 144", 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
