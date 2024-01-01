Menu
2500 Standard Roof V6 144, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

65,288 KM

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van BASE

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van BASE

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$55,994

+ taxes & licensing

65,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 65,288 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 Standard Roof V6 144", 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-XXXX

855-316-3947

$55,994

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter