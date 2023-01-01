Menu
2023 Dodge Charger

24 KM

R/T

Location

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

24KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10513560
  • Stock #: C4019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4019
  • Mileage 24 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, R/T RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
Requires Subscription
FROSTBITE PEARL
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26N -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic R/T Badge Trailer Sway Control
BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Front Heated Seats Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Front Ventilated Seats Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats Ra...
WHEELS: 20" X 8" MACHINED ALUM W/GRANITE POCKET (STD)
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Projector LED Fog Lamps Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Premium-Stitched Dash Panel Locking Lug Nuts Heated Exterior...
NO PAINT WARRANTY
STORM DAMAGED

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

