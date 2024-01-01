Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Crew Cab Denali, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/

2023 GMC Canyon

19,202 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Canyon

Denali HUD 360 Camera Front Vented Seats Lane Change Alert

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Canyon

Denali HUD 360 Camera Front Vented Seats Lane Change Alert

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 11083544
  2. 11083544
  3. 11083544
  4. 11083544
  5. 11083544
  6. 11083544
  7. 11083544
  8. 11083544
  9. 11083544
  10. 11083544
  11. 11083544
  12. 11083544
  13. 11083544
  14. 11083544
  15. 11083544
  16. 11083544
  17. 11083544
  18. 11083544
  19. 11083544
  20. 11083544
  21. 11083544
  22. 11083544
  23. 11083544
  24. 11083544
  25. 11083544
  26. 11083544
  27. 11083544
  28. 11083544
  29. 11083544
  30. 11083544
  31. 11083544
  32. 11083544
  33. 11083544
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
19,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,202 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab Denali, 8-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
8-Speed Automatic
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
2.7L Turbo High-Output
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (GM Estimated 310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm GM Estimated 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD)
8L80

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF 7,914 KM $36,496 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe Sunroof Forward Collision Mitigation Lane Departure Warning for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive Coupe Sunroof Forward Collision Mitigation Lane Departure Warning 29,859 KM $50,909 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 15,492 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Canyon