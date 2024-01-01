Menu
3500 High Roof Ext 159 WB, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2023 RAM Cargo Van

28,633 KM

$65,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster BASE 3500 High Roof V6 3.6L

2023 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster BASE 3500 High Roof V6 3.6L

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$65,998

+ taxes & licensing

28,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 28,633 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Start System
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
220-Amp Alternator
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
2 Additional Key Fobs
PREMIUM HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION -inc: Rear Heavy-Duty Stabilizer Bar
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
12-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - REAR
Requires Subscription
Passenger Sliding Door w/Polycarbonate
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
MANUAL 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Manual 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Cargo Net Ambient LED Interior Lighting
PASSENGER BUCKET SEAT -inc: 4-Way Manual Adjust Front Passenger Seat
POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Adjust Mirrors Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Underslung Tire Carrier
2ND ROW FIXED WINDOW - DRIVER SIDE -inc: Polycarbonate Window Material
CREW VAN PACKAGE -inc: a rear bench seat that provides 3 additional seat spaces 2nd Row Fixed Window - Driver Side Polycarbonate Window Material MOPAR Crew Van Kit Passenger Sliding Door w/Polycarbonate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

2023 RAM Cargo Van