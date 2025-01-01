Menu
Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2024 RAM 1500 Classic

22 KM

$52,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

12255001

2024 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Logo_NoBadges

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4926
  • Mileage 22 KM

Vehicle Description

Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hydro Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps Tow Hooks
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge B-Pillar Black-Out Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Bi-Function...
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Auto-Dimming ...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1 Year Subscription (Registration Requ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 RAM 1500 Classic