$52,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2024 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$52,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C4926
- Mileage 22 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hydro Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps Tow Hooks
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge B-Pillar Black-Out Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Bi-Function...
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Auto-Dimming ...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1 Year Subscription (Registration Requ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 13,294 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 9,457 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 51,739 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CarHub North York Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
855-316-XXXX(click to show)
855-316-3947
Alternate Numbers(Toll Free)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$52,998
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2024 RAM 1500 Classic