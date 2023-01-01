Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

89,692 KM

Details

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Performance Kia

807-345-2552

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

Awd Sx Turbo

2016 Kia Sorento

Awd Sx Turbo

Location

Performance Kia

545 Thirteenth Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 7B4

807-345-2552

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,692KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9451981
  • Stock #: K7478
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA14GG129080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Premium Leather - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K7478
  • Mileage 89,692 KM

