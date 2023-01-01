2016 Kia Sorento

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9451981

9451981 Stock #: K7478

K7478 VIN: 5XYPKDA14GG129080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Premium Leather - Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # K7478

Mileage 89,692 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.