$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Performance Kia
807-345-2552
2016 Kia Sorento
2016 Kia Sorento
Awd Sx Turbo
Location
Performance Kia
545 Thirteenth Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 7B4
807-345-2552
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
89,692KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9451981
- Stock #: K7478
- VIN: 5XYPKDA14GG129080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Premium Leather - Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K7478
- Mileage 89,692 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Performance Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Performance Kia
545 Thirteenth Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 7B4