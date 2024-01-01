$52,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew Cab 159" LT
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew Cab 159" LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Have you been looking for a 2500 Crew Cab Short Box to tow your fifth wheel ? If your answer is yes then call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 and get the information on this very well equipped 2021 Chevy Silverado .This Saturday they are OPENING so that they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Spadoni Leasing
Spadoni Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-577-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234