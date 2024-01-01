Menu
<p><strong>Have you been looking for a 2500 Crew Cab Short Box to tow your fifth wheel ? If your answer is yes then call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 and get the information on this very well equipped 2021 Chevy Silverado .This Saturday they are OPENING so that they can serve you better .</strong></p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

124,000 KM

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 159" LT

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 159" LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YNE72MF159666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Have you been looking for a 2500 Crew Cab Short Box to tow your fifth wheel ? If your answer is yes then call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 and get the information on this very well equipped 2021 Chevy Silverado .This Saturday they are OPENING so that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Z-71

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500