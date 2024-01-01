$35,490+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
2022 Ford Edge
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
$35,490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F172
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this nicely equipped 2022 Ford Edge for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask their Sales Department for all the details . They are OPEN this Saturday to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
