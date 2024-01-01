Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this nicely equipped 2022 Ford Edge for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask their Sales Department for all the details . They are OPEN this Saturday to serve you better.</strong></p>

2022 Ford Edge

35,000 KM

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

35,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J93NBA90842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F172
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this nicely equipped 2022 Ford Edge for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask their Sales Department for all the details . They are OPEN this Saturday to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

