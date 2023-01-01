Menu
2022 Kia Seltos

32,930 KM

Details

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Performance Kia

807-345-2552

2022 Kia Seltos

2022 Kia Seltos

SX TURBO AWD

2022 Kia Seltos

SX TURBO AWD

Location

Performance Kia

545 Thirteenth Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 7B4

807-345-2552

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

32,930KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9748546
  • Stock #: K10272A
  • VIN: KNDETCA21N7284929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K10272A
  • Mileage 32,930 KM

Performance Kia

Performance Kia

545 Thirteenth Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 7B4

