2022 Kia Seltos

$33,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 9 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9748546

9748546 Stock #: K10272A

K10272A VIN: KNDETCA21N7284929

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K10272A

Mileage 32,930 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.