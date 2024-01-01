Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2013 FORD FOCUS 4DR SEDAN SE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2.0L TI-VCT GDI 4-CYLINDER FFV ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>4.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 7.2L/100KM CITY | 6.1L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>160 HORSEPOWER | 146 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>16 STEEL WHEELS WITH WHEEL COVERS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>MECHANICAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Active Grille Shutter System, Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Front-wheel drive (FWD), Suspension – Front: independent MacPherson strut  with stabilizer bar, Suspension – Rear: independent control blade with stabilizer bar, Torque Vectoring Control, 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI 4-cylinder FFV engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, Compact spare, Electric power-assisted steering, Power front disc/rear drum brakes, Cruise control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>5-person seating, 4-way manual driver’s seat, 2-way manual front-passenger seat, 4-way adjustable front head restraints, Removable rear head restraints, Rear fold-down bench seat, Cloth seats, 4-spoke steering wheel, 12-volt front powerpoint, Auxiliary audio input jack, Cabin air filtration system, Cupholders (2 front) Front (2) and rear (2) assist handles, Tachometer, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Driver and front-passenger sun visors, Front floor console with storage, Manual air conditioning, Manual rear windows, Power front windows with one-touch-down driver’s side feature, 12-volt rear powerpoint, AM/FM stereo/single-CD player with 6 speakers, Compass and outside temperature display, Driver and front-passenger seat back map pockets, Front carpeted floor mats, Front floor console with storage and armrest, Illuminated Entry System, Illuminated visor vanity mirrors, Power rear windows, Rear-seat heat ducts, Steering wheel-mounted cruise, audio, and 5-way MyFord™ controls, SYNC® with MyFord voice-activate in-vehicle connectivity system which includes 4.2 colour LCD displays in instrument cluster and centre stack; and media hub with USB port</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Rear-window defroster, Solar-tinted glass, Windshield wipers – Front: variable-intermittent with washer, </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Black grille with chrome trim, Quad-beam halogen headlamps, Remote Keyless Entry System with integrated key transmitter remote,</span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> 16 steel wheels with wheel covers, Automatic headlamps, Body-colour door handles, Body-colour sideview mirrors with integrated blind spot mirrors and turn signal indicators</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><strong>SAFETY & SECURITY</strong></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>AdvanceTrac® ESC (electronic stability control), Battery saver with headlamps-off delay, Belt-Minder™ front safety belt reminder, Child-safety rear door locks, Driver’s knee airbag, Front height-adjustable shoulder safety belts, Front-seat side airbags, LATCH – Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children (rear seat positions), SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft Engine Immobilizer System, Side-curtain airbags, SOS Post-Crash Alert System™ flashes hazard lights and sounds horn after airbag deployment or safety belt pretensioner activation in certain collisions, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare)</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>SE Winter Package:</span></em><br />Heated front seats and sideview mirrors</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>PowerShift 6-Speed Automatic Transmission</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Rubber Floor Mats</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

113,496KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F28DL356326

  Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 73968
  Mileage 113,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325

