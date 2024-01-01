Menu
The Chevrolet Impala LTZ with a 3.6-liter V6 engine is a mid-sized car featuring an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive (FWD). Known for its strong performance, this model delivers robust horsepower and smooth acceleration. The LTZ trim includes premium features such as leather seats, advanced infotainment, and enhanced safety options. However, note that the Impala is traditionally a four-door sedan; a two-door version does not exist.

2015 Chevrolet Impala

136,771 KM

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2LZ LTZ, Roof, Leather, Nav, Mint!!

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2LZ LTZ, Roof, Leather, Nav, Mint!!

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

136,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1165S30FU139594

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,771 KM

The Chevrolet Impala LTZ with a 3.6-liter V6 engine is a mid-sized car featuring an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive (FWD). Known for its strong performance, this model delivers robust horsepower and smooth acceleration. The LTZ trim includes premium features such as leather seats, advanced infotainment, and enhanced safety options. However, note that the Impala is traditionally a four-door sedan; a two-door version does not exist.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
