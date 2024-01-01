$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Impala
2LZ LTZ, Roof, Leather, Nav, Mint!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,771 KM
Vehicle Description
The Chevrolet Impala LTZ with a 3.6-liter V6 engine is a mid-sized car featuring an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive (FWD). Known for its strong performance, this model delivers robust horsepower and smooth acceleration. The LTZ trim includes premium features such as leather seats, advanced infotainment, and enhanced safety options. However, note that the Impala is traditionally a four-door sedan; a two-door version does not exist.
Vehicle Features
Lally Ford
