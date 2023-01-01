$11,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4DR LT W/1LT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,796 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 CHEVROLET TRAX LT FWD 4DR W/1LT
ECOTEC 1.4L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER ENGINE VVT
138 HORSEPOWER / 148 LB-FT OF TORQUE
9L/100KM CITY / 6.9L/100KM HIGHWAY / 8.1L/100KM COMBINED
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH DRIVER SHIFT CONTROL
16" ALUMINUM WHEELS
STANDARD FEATURES
Oil life monitoring system, 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Panic Brake Assist and Hill Start Assist, StabiliTrak® Electronic Stability Control System, Traction control, MacPherson strut independent front suspension and compound crank rear suspension, Battery run-down protection system, Power exterior mirrors, Remote keyless entry system, 10 airbags, Driver Information Centre with compass, Power windows and programmable door locks, Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, Steering wheel-mounted Bluetooth® and audio system controls, Front bucket seats, Manual 4-way driver-seat adjuster and power lumbar adjuster, Fold-flat front passenger seatback, Cloth seating surfaces 60/40 split-folding rear seatback, AM/FM stereo with 4-speaker audio system, USB port 1 Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity, OnStar with Wi-Fi® hotspot capability
1LT FEATURES
6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control, 16-in. aluminum wheels, Front and rear silver-painted fascia accents, Heated, power exterior mirrors, Deep-tinted glass behind front doors, Silver-painted roof rails, Content theft alarm, Air conditioning with air filtration system, Cruise control, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with Bluetooth, cruise and audio system controls, Deluxe cloth seating surfaces, Front passenger under-seat storage tray, Cargo mat, 110-volt AC 3-prong household-style power outlet in rear of front centre console, Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, AM/FM stereo with CD player, MP3 playback and enhanced 6-speaker audio system
Vehicle Features
