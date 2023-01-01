Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2015 CHEVROLET TRAX LT FWD 4DR W/1LT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>ECOTEC 1.4L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER ENGINE VVT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>138 HORSEPOWER / 148 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>9L/100KM CITY / 6.9L/100KM HIGHWAY / 8.1L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><span style=font-size: 24px;><strong>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH DRIVER SHIFT CONTROL</strong></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>16 ALUMINUM WHEELS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>STANDARD FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Oil life monitoring system, 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Panic Brake Assist and Hill Start Assist, StabiliTrak® Electronic Stability Control System, Traction control, MacPherson strut independent front suspension and compound crank rear suspension, Battery run-down protection system, Power exterior mirrors, Remote keyless entry system, 10 airbags, Driver Information Centre with compass, Power windows and programmable door locks, Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, Steering wheel-mounted Bluetooth® and audio system controls, Front bucket seats, Manual 4-way driver-seat adjuster and power lumbar adjuster, Fold-flat front passenger seatback, Cloth seating surfaces 60/40 split-folding rear seatback, AM/FM stereo with 4-speaker audio system, USB port 1 Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity, OnStar with Wi-Fi® hotspot capability </span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>1LT FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control, 16-in. aluminum wheels, Front and rear silver-painted fascia accents, Heated, power exterior mirrors, Deep-tinted glass behind front doors, Silver-painted roof rails, Content theft alarm, Air conditioning with air filtration system, Cruise control, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with Bluetooth, cruise and audio system controls, Deluxe cloth seating surfaces, Front passenger under-seat storage tray, Cargo mat, 110-volt AC 3-prong household-style power outlet in rear of front centre console, Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, AM/FM stereo with CD player, MP3 playback and enhanced 6-speaker audio system</span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Trax

165,796 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4DR LT W/1LT

2015 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4DR LT W/1LT

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

165,796KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJLSB3FL201436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,796 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHEVROLET TRAX LT FWD 4DR W/1LT

ECOTEC 1.4L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER ENGINE VVT

138 HORSEPOWER / 148 LB-FT OF TORQUE

9L/100KM CITY / 6.9L/100KM HIGHWAY / 8.1L/100KM COMBINED

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH DRIVER SHIFT CONTROL

16" ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

 

STANDARD FEATURES

Oil life monitoring system, 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Panic Brake Assist and Hill Start Assist, StabiliTrak® Electronic Stability Control System, Traction control, MacPherson strut independent front suspension and compound crank rear suspension, Battery run-down protection system, Power exterior mirrors, Remote keyless entry system, 10 airbags, Driver Information Centre with compass, Power windows and programmable door locks, Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, Steering wheel-mounted Bluetooth® and audio system controls, Front bucket seats, Manual 4-way driver-seat adjuster and power lumbar adjuster, Fold-flat front passenger seatback, Cloth seating surfaces 60/40 split-folding rear seatback, AM/FM stereo with 4-speaker audio system, USB port 1 Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity, OnStar with Wi-Fi® hotspot capability 

 

1LT FEATURES

6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control, 16-in. aluminum wheels, Front and rear silver-painted fascia accents, Heated, power exterior mirrors, Deep-tinted glass behind front doors, Silver-painted roof rails, Content theft alarm, Air conditioning with air filtration system, Cruise control, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with Bluetooth, cruise and audio system controls, Deluxe cloth seating surfaces, Front passenger under-seat storage tray, Cargo mat, 110-volt AC 3-prong household-style power outlet in rear of front centre console, Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, AM/FM stereo with CD player, MP3 playback and enhanced 6-speaker audio system

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2015 Chevrolet Trax