2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,850 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 6 0 1 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10425096

10425096 VIN: 1GCGSBEN3H1218528

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,601 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.