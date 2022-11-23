$17,490+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,490
- Stock #: 73313
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD1HUD70691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Head Lamps, 120V Outlets, USB outlets, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters, Premium Aluminum Wheels, Hands-Free Communications, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Auto-Stop/Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Electronic Parking Brake, Heated Power Mirrors.
The 1.5-liter Turbocharged Engine makes 179 hp & 177 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a Six-Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle-Shifters on the Steering Wheel. The 1.5-liter Turbocharged Engine is extremely fuel efficient. The Interior is very roomy, even for a taller person. The perfect amount of Cargo Space! A MUST DRIVE for the Active Lifestyle type!
This Specific Vehicle was in a Relatively Minor accident with a Relatively large insurance claim. The insurance company paid out the replacement value of the Vehicle. The Vehicle was then sent to a Local Reputable Repair Facility where it was Repaired and Reconditioned to a High level. Please See Carfax for further details, or feel free to reach out to our Dealership and speak with one of our Representatives!
FUEL ECONOMY:
9.1
L/100KM
Combined
7.8
L/100KM
Highway
10.2
L/100KM
City
Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Vehicle Features
