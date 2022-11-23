Menu
2017 Ford Escape

44,600 KM

Details

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

44,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9357499
  • Stock #: 73313
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD1HUD70691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,600 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Heated Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Head Lamps, 120V Outlets, USB outlets, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters, Premium Aluminum Wheels, Hands-Free Communications, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Auto-Stop/Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Electronic Parking Brake, Heated Power Mirrors.

The 1.5-liter Turbocharged Engine makes 179 hp & 177 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a Six-Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle-Shifters on the Steering Wheel. The 1.5-liter Turbocharged Engine is extremely fuel efficient. The Interior is very roomy, even for a taller person. The perfect amount of Cargo Space!  A MUST DRIVE for the Active Lifestyle type!

This Specific Vehicle was in a Relatively Minor accident with a Relatively large insurance claim. The insurance company paid out the replacement value of the Vehicle. The Vehicle was then sent to a Local Reputable Repair Facility where it was Repaired and Reconditioned to a High level. Please See Carfax for further details, or feel free to reach out to our Dealership and speak with one of our Representatives! 

FUEL ECONOMY:

9.1

L/100KM

Combined

7.8

L/100KM

Highway

10.2

L/100KM

City

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle! 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

