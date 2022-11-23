$28,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9367180
- Stock #: 73272
- VIN: JM3KFBDL6H0152469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,654 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine:
2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC Direct Injection 4-Cylinder
Transmission:
6-Speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE Automatic -inc: Manual-Mode & Sport Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel-Drive
-58 L Fuel Tank
-4.62 Axle Ratio
Max. Trailer Weight: 2000 lbs
187 Horsepower @ 6000 RPM
185 lb-ft of Torque @ 4000 RPM
8.3 L/100km - Highway
9.2 L/100km - Combined
10.2 L/100km - City
Safety
Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Smart Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Rear Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake.
Interior
Power Glass Sliding/Tilt Sunroof, Mazda Navigation System, Premium Leatherette Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat w/Power Lumbar Support, 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front And Rear Map Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Cabin Air Filtration.
Exterior
Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Power Liftgate 19-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels -inc: Dark Graphite w/Machine Finish, Body-Colored Door Handles, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Black Grille w/Chrome Accents, Perimeter/Approach Lights.
Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.
Vehicle Features
