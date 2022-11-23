Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-5

90,654 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9367180
  • Stock #: 73272
  • VIN: JM3KFBDL6H0152469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Engine:

2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC Direct Injection 4-Cylinder

Transmission:

6-Speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE Automatic -inc: Manual-Mode & Sport Mode

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel-Drive

-58 L Fuel Tank

-4.62 Axle Ratio

Max. Trailer Weight: 2000 lbs

187 Horsepower  @ 6000 RPM

185 lb-ft of Torque @ 4000 RPM

8.3 L/100km - Highway

9.2 L/100km - Combined

10.2 L/100km - City

Safety

Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Smart Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Rear Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake.

Interior

Power Glass Sliding/Tilt Sunroof, Mazda Navigation System, Premium Leatherette Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat w/Power Lumbar Support, 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front And Rear Map Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Cabin Air Filtration.

Exterior

Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Power Liftgate 19-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels -inc: Dark Graphite w/Machine Finish, Body-Colored Door Handles, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Black Grille w/Chrome Accents, Perimeter/Approach Lights.

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle! 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

2012 Audi S5 2dr Cab...
 113,014 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Frontier...
 208,123 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape FWD...
 44,600 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory