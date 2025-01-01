Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and versatile vehicle thats perfect for family adventures? Check out this used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This stylish minivan is ready to take on anything your busy life throws its way, offering a comfortable and practical ride for everyone. With a sleek silver exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, this Grand Caravan GT exudes both sophistication and functionality. Plus, with a reliable 3.6L V6 engine under the hood, you can be sure you will have the power when you need it. This Grand Caravan GT has 175,529km on the odometer.</p><p>This well-equipped Grand Caravan GT boasts a variety of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless shifts, while the front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various road conditions. This minivan has a lot to offer and is waiting for you to get behind the wheel.</p><p>Here are five stand-out features of this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT:</p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Black Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the comfort and style of the premium leather seats, creating a refined and inviting cabin.</li><li><strong>Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine:</strong> Experience responsive performance and the confidence to take on any journey.</li><li><strong>Versatile Minivan Design:</strong> Enjoy the ultimate in passenger and cargo flexibility, perfect for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> This Grand Caravan is perfect for busy families.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,529 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle
13106375

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,529KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG2JR242998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and versatile vehicle that's perfect for family adventures? Check out this used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This stylish minivan is ready to take on anything your busy life throws its way, offering a comfortable and practical ride for everyone. With a sleek silver exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, this Grand Caravan GT exudes both sophistication and functionality. Plus, with a reliable 3.6L V6 engine under the hood, you can be sure you will have the power when you need it. This Grand Caravan GT has 175,529km on the odometer.

This well-equipped Grand Caravan GT boasts a variety of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for smooth and effortless shifts, while the front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various road conditions. This minivan has a lot to offer and is waiting for you to get behind the wheel.

Here are five stand-out features of this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT:

  • Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort and style of the premium leather seats, creating a refined and inviting cabin.
  • Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience responsive performance and the confidence to take on any journey.
  • Versatile Minivan Design: Enjoy the ultimate in passenger and cargo flexibility, perfect for all your needs.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: This Grand Caravan is perfect for busy families.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales

Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 134,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru WRX for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Subaru WRX 108,786 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD for sale in Tilbury, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 128,246 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fusion Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2229

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan