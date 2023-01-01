Menu
2018 Ford Escape

10,138 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE, Only 10,138 Kms, Nav, One Owner!

2018 Ford Escape

SE, Only 10,138 Kms, Nav, One Owner!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9985472
  • Stock #: 7687A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD0JUC65811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,138 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

