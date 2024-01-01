Menu
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2018 GMC Yukon

123,438 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Yukon

Denali

2018 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

123,438KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKJ0JR113426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,438 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
5196822634

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2018 GMC Yukon